Dr. Hunter Hoover, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hoover works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.