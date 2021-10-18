Dr. Hunter Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Hoover, MD
Overview
Dr. Hunter Hoover, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hoover works at
Locations
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hunter Hoover, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356319933
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
