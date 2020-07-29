See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Hunter Greene, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hunter Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Greene works at Summit Orthopedic Specialists in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Northern California Orthopedic Centers Medical Group
    6403 Coyle Ave Ste 170, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 965-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Just met Dr. Green and he seemed very knowledgeable about my case and gave me a positive feeling about the surgery. But I think he forgot to assess me though.
    — Jul 29, 2020
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French
    • University Of California
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Dr. Hunter Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene works at Summit Orthopedic Specialists in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greene’s profile.

    Dr. Greene has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

