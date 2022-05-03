Dr. Hunter Brumblay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brumblay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Brumblay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hunter Brumblay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Dr. Brumblay works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery of Kalamazoo P.c.1541 Gull Rd Ste 200, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-1264
-
2
Borgess Inpatient Services1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5165
-
3
Borgess Health Park Laboratory3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 343-1264
- 4 360 E Chicago St Ste H108, Coldwater, MI 49036 Directions (269) 343-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brumblay is one of the best physicians around. He communicates well; takes time to listen and explains and answers any issues or questions you may have. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hunter Brumblay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881716959
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brumblay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brumblay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brumblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brumblay has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brumblay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumblay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumblay.
