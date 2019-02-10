Dr. Hung-Sam Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung-Sam Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hung-Sam Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Tien Cardiology Associate PC3808 Union St Ste 7B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 762-1888
- 2 36 W 44th St Ste 303, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 730-9060
- 3 2068 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 762-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor and staff!
About Dr. Hung-Sam Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.