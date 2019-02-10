Overview

Dr. Hung-Sam Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lee works at Tien Cardiology in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.