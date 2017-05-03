Dr. Hung Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Hung Ong, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Ong works at
Locations
Bella Cara Dermatology495 Old Newport Blvd Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely refer Dr Ong and have on many occasions. After having to do some drastic cutting on my nose years ago, you can barely see it was ever done.
About Dr. Hung Ong, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.