Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Community Health Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Community Health Service
    1101 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 527-6041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction

Treatment frequency



Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1588872261
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen works at Community Health Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

