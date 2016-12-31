Overview

Dr. Hung Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Le works at Hung Le Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.