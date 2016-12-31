Dr. Hung Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Hung Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hung Le Eye Center6002 Rogerdale Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (713) 772-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
He cared about his patients like a family! very good Doctor! highly recommended.
About Dr. Hung Le, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1902913825
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Insti
- Emory U/Emory U Affl Hosp
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.