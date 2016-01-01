Dr. Hung Le, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Le, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hung Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Wound Care Center945 Bethesda Dr Ste 40, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-4915
- 2 3777 James Ct, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 450-3294
-
3
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
About Dr. Hung Le, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144216425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.