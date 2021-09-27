Dr. Hung Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Huynh, MD
Overview
Dr. Hung Huynh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Huynh works at
Locations
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County - Tomball425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 105, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3747Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hung Huynh is the kindest Doctor I have ever been to. I had an abdominal wound from a surgery two years ago, and it would not heal. My surgeon gave up on me. Dr. Huynh diagnosis was right and he sent me to an excellent surgeon in the Tomball area (Dr. Harkins). I have finally healed! Dr. Huynh has kept up with my progress and is so caring and kind. They call him the wound guru at the hospital. ??
About Dr. Hung Huynh, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Family Practice
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.