Dr. Hunaiza Ather, DDS
Dr. Hunaiza Ather, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Ather works at
Dental Care of Lightfoot6399 Richmond Rd Ste 101, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 530-7828
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had an urgent dental concern I wanted to have evaluated and, much to my surprise, I was given an appointment rather quickly. My appointment was not rushed; Dr Ather was very thorough; she took the time to explain to me all of my options and develop a plan of care. Everyone in the office (front desk, dental assistant/hygienist) has been super helpful and an absolute pleasure to work with. Honestly, I cannot say enough good things about this practice as a whole. I am so glad I found Dental Care of Lightfoot.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1073973590
Dr. Ather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ather accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ather using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ather. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.