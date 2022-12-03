Dr. Humna Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humna Memon, MD
Overview
Dr. Humna Memon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She seems very knowledgeable
About Dr. Humna Memon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1033594932
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Memon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.