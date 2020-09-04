See All Podiatric Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Abawi works at Metro Renal Associates LLC in Baltimore, MD with other offices in College Park, MD and Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
    827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute
    2200 Kernan Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    College Park
    4321 Hartwick Rd Ste 101, College Park, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
  4. 4
    University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.
    351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400
  5. 5
    Columbia Medical Park Practice
    5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 448-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073837217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

