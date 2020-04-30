Overview

Dr. Hummayun Ismail, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ismail works at Delaware Medical Care Assocs in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.