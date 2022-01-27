Overview

Dr. Humera Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College.



Dr. Malik works at Potomac Health & Wellness, McLean, VA in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.