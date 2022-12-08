Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humera Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Humera Chaudhary, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
And 1043490 Post St Ste 939, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 409-0944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
My daughter has been meeting with Dr. Chaudhary for over 4 year. She is kind, compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Humera Chaudhary, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
