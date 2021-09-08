Dr. Humera Athar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humera Athar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Humera Athar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center
Premier Behavioral Medicine20282 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 536-2028
How was your appointment with Dr. Athar?
I have been seeing Dr. Athar now for over a year, after switching from my Primary Care Physician of 6 years. At my first appointment, some of my medications were changed/stopped and at first I was very anxious about not having one of them. I got upset during the appointment over that, but I put my trust into Dr. Athar wholly. I was shocked to see the changes in my mental health and how much further I progressed with Bipolar Disorder and finding day-to-day stability that at that time I didn't have. Becoming a patient of Dr. Athar was the absolute best decision I've made for my mental health and more importantly, my happiness. She is amazing! Very knowledgeable, compassionate, and understanding. My life has improved tenfold and it's wonderful to find balance for once with a provider (psychiatrist.) If you're not a patient, but looking for a doctor I highly recommend you see her, highly recommend it. Thank you PBM, you have changed my life for the better.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1073720900
- Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
