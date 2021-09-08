See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Humera Athar, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Humera Athar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center

Dr. Athar works at Premier Behavioral Medicine in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Behavioral Medicine
    20282 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 536-2028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Schizoaffective Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Schizoaffective Disorder

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Athar now for over a year, after switching from my Primary Care Physician of 6 years. At my first appointment, some of my medications were changed/stopped and at first I was very anxious about not having one of them. I got upset during the appointment over that, but I put my trust into Dr. Athar wholly. I was shocked to see the changes in my mental health and how much further I progressed with Bipolar Disorder and finding day-to-day stability that at that time I didn't have. Becoming a patient of Dr. Athar was the absolute best decision I've made for my mental health and more importantly, my happiness. She is amazing! Very knowledgeable, compassionate, and understanding. My life has improved tenfold and it's wonderful to find balance for once with a provider (psychiatrist.) If you're not a patient, but looking for a doctor I highly recommend you see her, highly recommend it. Thank you PBM, you have changed my life for the better.
    Austin G. — Sep 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Humera Athar, MD
    About Dr. Humera Athar, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073720900
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humera Athar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Athar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Athar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Athar works at Premier Behavioral Medicine in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Athar’s profile.

    Dr. Athar speaks Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Athar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

