Overview

Dr. Humberto Sifuentes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sifuentes works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

