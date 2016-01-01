Dr. Saenz Chavez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Saenz Chavez works at
Locations
Salud Y Vida P.A.6974 Gateway Blvd E Ste F, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 591-2704
Mesa Clinic400 Shadow Mountain Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 591-2704
- 3 8030 N Loop Dr Bldg C, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 591-2704
Montana3329 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 591-2704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
