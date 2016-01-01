Overview

Dr. Humberto Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.



Dr. Rodriguez works at CareNow - Charleston and Decatur in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in N Las Vegas, NV and North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.