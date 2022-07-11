Overview

Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Porrata works at Comprehensive Pain Care S FL in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.