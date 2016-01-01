Overview

Dr. Humberto Perez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at VeriMed Health Group, Mariner in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.