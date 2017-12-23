Overview

Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Favaloro and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Palladino works at Las Cruces Surgeons Group in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Doral, FL and El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.