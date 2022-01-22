Overview

Dr. Humberto Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Lopez works at Dr Humberto Lopez, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.