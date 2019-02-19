Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Locations
H & H Health Inc900 W 49th St Ste 448, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 885-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Es un doctor muy respetuoso, cordial y amable presto enseguida en resolver la salud de sus pacientes. Posee una inmensa gama de conocimientos tanto en la salud en general y especialista en pulmonologia. Yo sé los recomiendo
About Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
H & H Health Inc
