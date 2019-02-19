See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hialeah, FL
Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center

Dr. Hernandez works at Integral Medicine Group INC in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    H & H Health Inc
    900 W 49th St Ste 448, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 885-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Emphysema

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 19, 2019
    Es un doctor muy respetuoso, cordial y amable presto enseguida en resolver la salud de sus pacientes. Posee una inmensa gama de conocimientos tanto en la salud en general y especialista en pulmonologia. Yo sé los recomiendo
    Silvia Castano in Hialeah , FL — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Humberto Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689647869
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
