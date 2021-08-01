Dr. Humberto Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Humberto Choi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 525-0771Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I personally could never find a better doctor, than Dr Choi! I had six spots on my lungs and was terrified I had cancer. He sat with me and went over my CAT Scan inch by inch. He answered every question and no question was too small. It ended up it was scar tissue from previous pneumonias and I was thankful for all his kindness and caring
About Dr. Humberto Choi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467695536
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- John H. Stroger Jr Hospital
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE FOUNDATION
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.