Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Caldera works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches12989 Southern Blvd Ste B, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 794-4194
-
2
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4193Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldera?
Excellent Oncologist. Highly recommended
About Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1891749164
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldera accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldera works at
Dr. Caldera speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.