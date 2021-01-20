Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD
Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons LLC36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (844) 727-5795
St. Joseph Hospital4295 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 678-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
He is an excellent doctor, an extra ordinary, really good person. He cares for his patient like a family and I feel blessed and grateful everytime I come for my appointment.
About Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Nassau University Medical Center|New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Waheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waheed has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waheed.
