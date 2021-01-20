See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Waheed works at South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons LLC
    36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
  2. 2
    St. Joseph Hospital
    4295 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 678-4451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor, an extra ordinary, really good person. He cares for his patient like a family and I feel blessed and grateful everytime I come for my appointment.
    Inn De Jesus — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Nassau University Medical Center|New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waheed has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waheed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

