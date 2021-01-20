Overview

Dr. Humayun Waheed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Waheed works at South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.