Dr. Jamidar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humayun Jamidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humayun Jamidar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Jamidar works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians P.A.311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 320, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-5331
-
2
Cardiology Physicians PA305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamidar?
My 1st. visit but I feel very comfortable with him. 6stars in my book
About Dr. Humayun Jamidar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1417921701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamidar works at
Dr. Jamidar has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jamidar speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.