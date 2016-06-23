Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chughtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Chughtai works at
Locations
Coleman Professional Services Inc.400 Tuscarawas St W Ste 200, Canton, OH 44702 Directions (330) 438-2400
Coleman Professional Services1410 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 823-7062
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. His world wide experience is evident by the knowledge that he diagnosed my condition. I am privileged to have him as my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1992801088
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
