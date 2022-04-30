Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anjum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD
Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD1711 W Wheeler Ave Ste 1, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Directions (361) 268-3941
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Ratings & Reviews
I visted this group practice for approximately two years. Each time I made an appt. with the doctor I had preferred and each time, I would get whoever was available. This does not lead to good medical care to have rotating doctors who don't remember you. They work as a pack and they don't treat patients as individuals but as an appointment. I saw nearly all of the doctors and find Dr. Anjum to be superior to those I saw.
About Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104945773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anjum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anjum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anjum has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anjum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anjum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anjum.
