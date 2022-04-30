Overview

Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Anjum works at Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD in Aransas Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.