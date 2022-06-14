Dr. Humara Gull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humara Gull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humara Gull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Gull works at
Locations
Kingwood Medical Center19411 McKay Dr Ste 150, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 459-9181
Kingwood Medical Center22999 Highway 59 N Ste 294, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 348-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT ATTITUDE, SHOWS CONCERN, ACTUALLY LISTENS ASK MY FEELINGS ON SUBJECT, VERY SUPPORTIVE YET FIRM ...JUST TYPE OF DOCTOR I APPRECIATE
About Dr. Humara Gull, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164537320
Education & Certifications
- Nuclear Medicine
- Bridgeport-Yale Hosp
- Bridgeport Hospital-Yale University
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.