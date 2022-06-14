Overview

Dr. Humara Gull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Gull works at Imd Health Care & Imaging in Humble, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.