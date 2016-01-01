Dr. Humam Shalabi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humam Shalabi, DDS
Dr. Humam Shalabi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Largo, FL.
Dr. Shalabi works at
Locations
Aspen Dental13200 Seminole Blvd Ste 204, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 213-5898
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Humam Shalabi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Shalabi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalabi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.