Dr. Humaira Ashraf, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Humaira Ashraf, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Ashraf works at Rutgers Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health Pediatrics
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5412
  2. 2
    Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 08, 2020
She is very efficient and very professional I give her ??????????And her team who are very efficient?????????????????????????? Thanks You Dr Ashraf
E.S.T — Jul 08, 2020
Photo: Dr. Humaira Ashraf, MD
About Dr. Humaira Ashraf, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225397433
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital for Special Surgery
Residency
  • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
Internship
  • The New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Humaira Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

