Overview

Dr. Humaira Adenwalla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Adenwalla works at Center for Arthritis & Osteoporosis, P.C. in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.