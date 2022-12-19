Dr. Humaira Adenwalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adenwalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humaira Adenwalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humaira Adenwalla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Arthritis & Osteoporosis, P.C.3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 4, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 910-5556Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Humaira Adenwalla for several years now and I can honestly say she is the best rheumatologist in NJ! She is so knowledgeable and goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are taken care of. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Humaira Adenwalla, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1043474349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adenwalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adenwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adenwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adenwalla has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adenwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Adenwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adenwalla.
