Dr. Humair Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Humair Mirza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Locations
Lina M. Ching Mdpa18300 Katy Fwy Ste 275, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-7040
Digestive Care Associates PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 556-0868
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got in very fast in an emergency Very easy to talk to. He called to check up after a procedure Would highly recommend Dr.Mirza
About Dr. Humair Mirza, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1609851377
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- Dow University - Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza speaks Hindi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.