Dr. Huma Qadir, MD
Overview
Dr. Huma Qadir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Kentucky Psychiatry - Bowling Green1048 Ashley St Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 205-4585Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Qudar is a compassionate doctor who listens intently to her patients. And truly wants to help her patients get and feel better.
About Dr. Huma Qadir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qadir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.