Dr. Huma Pandit, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Huma Pandit, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. 

Dr. Pandit works at Heritage Professional Assoc Ltd in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holistic Behavioral Health PC
    120 E Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 21, 2019
    Jan 21, 2019
I think she is the best as she is the only psychiatrist who took a thorough history, got to the bottom of my problems and put me on the right medications. Other just dismiss you. She actually took interest and listened. She has a kind voice and great manners . She sees you regularly not every six months to hand a script. I am better and so will you if you see her , so don't wait.
    anika in hinsdale, IL — Jan 21, 2019
    About Dr. Huma Pandit, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477668655
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huma Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandit works at Heritage Professional Assoc Ltd in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pandit’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

