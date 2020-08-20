Dr. Huma Lodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Lodhi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.
El Paso Kids Klinic, El Paso, Tx11351 James Watt Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 225-3807
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was my daughters doctor excellent and amazing person with Melissa too God bless you are the best
About Dr. Huma Lodhi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1275537847
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Aga Khan U Med Coll
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
