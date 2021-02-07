Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huma Hyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huma Hyder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sind Med College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 160 Kingsley Ln Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 489-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyder?
Excellent interview skills; active listening and analysis; emphatic and reassuring guidance, professional and kind.
About Dr. Huma Hyder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629049903
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Sind Med College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.