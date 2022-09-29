Dr. Huma Baqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Baqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huma Baqui, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brick, NJ.
Dr. Baqui works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm190 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-0114
- 2 1944 Corlies Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baqui was extremely thorough and efficient when I had EMG. She was very compassionate about any pain I was experiencing and explained the process and testing thoroughly. Staff members were pleasant.
About Dr. Huma Baqui, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1225328701
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baqui works at
Dr. Baqui has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baqui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.