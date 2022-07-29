Overview

Dr. Huma Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Aziz works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.