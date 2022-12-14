Overview

Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Ahmed works at Valerie P. Fletcher, MD, P.C. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.