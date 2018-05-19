Dr. Hulya Kaymaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaymaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hulya Kaymaz, MD
Dr. Hulya Kaymaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY.
Tpmg Mountain View Laboratory555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 Directions (650) 903-3000
- Kaiser Permanente
I saw Dr Kaymaz as my primary doctor for about eight years. She's as good as they get. Extremely intelligent, a good listener, never rushed me, followed up when she says she would, wasn't afraid of exploring newer concepts in medicine, and never lost sight of the goal of my optimal health. Plus, she's very kind and has a good sense of humor.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Kaymaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaymaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
