Dr. Huiying Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huiying Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Norman Bethune University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yu is a very professional and kindness doctor…. I highly recommend Dr Yu to all my best friends ??????
About Dr. Huiying Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861455263
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Medical College At The Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York University Medical Center
- Nyu Medical Center/Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Norman Bethune University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
