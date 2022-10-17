Dr. Huijian Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huijian Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huijian Wang, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Shanghai Medical Univer and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
1
Complete Cardiology Care1240 Granada Ave Fl 2, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 672-1023
2
Heart Rhythm Specialists At Daytona LLC305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 672-1023
3
Appleton Internal Medicine161 N Causeway Ste C, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 Directions (386) 424-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff. very on top of things! Dr Wang is skillful and highly trained for his profession.
About Dr. Huijian Wang, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Chinese
- 1043488661
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Shanghai Medical Univer
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.