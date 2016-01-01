Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD
Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Xiao Huifang OB/GYN PC3636 Main St # 2SD, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 939-5588
Chang Steve C C MD4161 Kissena Blvd Ste A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 939-5588
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Shanghai Medical University
Dr. Xiao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiao has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xiao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.