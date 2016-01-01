Dr. Hui-San Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hui-San Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hui-San Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute At Edmonds21701 76th Ave W Ste 201, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
About Dr. Hui-San Chung, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659485308
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.