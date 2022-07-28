Dr. Hui Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hui Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Hui Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
New Orleans Nephrology Associates, L.L.C1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N511, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6301
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As always, During my visits with Dr. Kim, she take time to discuss past tests and my history with this chronic issue point by point, what I appreciate most of all, go out her way to completely assist you in everyway, especially if you follow her instructions concerning your health issues. It has been a difficult road but I always leave with a solid treatment plan in place which I am appreciative of. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim for her pleasant demeanor, ease of communication, very caring, greet you with a smile, and most importantly her full attention and proactive approach to Your health issues.
About Dr. Hui Kim, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
