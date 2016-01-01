See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Hugo Suarez, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hugo Suarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center

Dr. Suarez works at Clear Lake Medical Group - Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Medical Group - Houston
    1045 Gemini St Ste 200B, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 817-4070
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Cancer Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Cancer Screening

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hugo Suarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821193640
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez works at Clear Lake Medical Group - Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Suarez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

