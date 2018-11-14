See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Hugo Solari, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hugo Solari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.

Dr. Solari works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County
    1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-6073
  2
    Provident Hospital of Cook County
    500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 572-2000
  3
    Cook County Hospital
    1900 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-0917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Provident Hospital of Cook County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Anxiety
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Delusional Disorder
Eating Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2018
    Dr. Hugo Solari is a very professional, caring, Helping, compassionate, sympathetic Human Being, I use to go to Cook County Hospital in Chicago ILLinois,and see another psychiatrist, she was Heartless, uncompassionate, she acted like a Robot with no feelings like she was on meds, she talked down to me and one particular Day She yelled at me and put me out of her office, I made a complaint to the Director that's when I met Dr. Solari, he called me to check on me, he's been my Dream Dr. Everysince
    Wendy Murphy in Harvey, IL — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Hugo Solari, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1083815435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
